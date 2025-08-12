Annapurna Thalli Buvvamma Shoot Wrapped Up, Set For Theatrical Release

The upcoming film Annapurna Thalli Buvamma, featuring Samudra, Shivika, Kusuma, Supriya, Naveen Matta, Rohil, Adil, and Rupesh in prominent roles, has completed its shooting. Produced by Siraj Khaderan Gori under Gori Brothers Media and Black & White Movie Mark banners, the film is directed by Suresh Lankalapalli.

At the shoot completion event, Radhikapati Das Prabhu, and Sai Vijayender Singh graced the occasion.

“Only, a few knew about Dokka Seethamma, also called Annapurnamma. Her noble deeds are now widely recognized. She dedicated her life to feeding those in need, and making a film on such an inspiring figure is commendable. Today’s society needs more such meaningful films,” said the makers.

Lead actress Shivika, portraying Dokka Seethamma, expressed her gratitude for debuting with such a strong role. Actor-director Samudra, who plays Seethamma’s husband, called it a “lifetime achievement” to be part of the project.

Director Suresh Lankalapalli credited his team for delivering powerful performances, while the producers confirmed that post-production will begin soon, with the release date to be announced shortly.