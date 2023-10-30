Monika Khanna reveals why she didn’t know about character sketches

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Known for her work in ‘Aasman Se Aage’, ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, and ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ etc, actress Monika Khanna shared that she never had any formal training in acting and learnt everything on the set.

Monikawill now be seen in the upcoming show ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'.

“I haven'tundergone anyformalactingtraining. When I came to Mumbai, I unexpectedly landed a role in a show, which seemed to materialise without my conscious effort. It became a reality, and Ihadthe privilege of working with senior artists,”sheshared.

Sheadded thatshelearned by observing them and studying their performances.

“Everything I do in my shows, I've absorbed from the people I've worked with on set,”Monikasaid.

The ‘Durga Aur Charu’ fame actress went on: “While I may not be able to articulate the learning process, I have picked up nuances and insights. I've observed how other artists approach their characters and wondered how I would have interpreted those roles if I were in their shoes.”

“Initially, Ididn'tevenknowthatcharactersketcheswere created for roles, or that actors prepared for their characters in such depth. It gradually dawned on me that this preparation is essential before beginning a project. I've also learned how challenging it can be to immerse yourself in acharacterand how it can impact your personal life,”sheadded.

“I've been fortunate to work with some incredible people who were not only talented but also humble and kind. They generously shared their insights, pointed out my weaknesses, and guided me on areas where I could improve,”sheconcluded.

