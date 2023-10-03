Mona Singh, Rajesh Tailang to star in gangster drama series ‘Paan Parda Zarda’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actors Mona Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Priyanshu Painyuli and Tanya Maniktala among many others will be seen in the upcoming gangster drama series ‘Paan Parda Zarda’.

The gangster drama series is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. It is produced by Jio Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co.Principal photography has commenced on “Paan Parda Zarda”, reports Variety.

The cast also includes Tanvi Azmi, Sushant Singh and Manu Rishi.

The series is a collaboration between showrunner and co-directors Gurmmeet Singh and Shilpi Dasgupta, showrunner Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and writers Suparn S. Varma, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Radhika Anand and Vibha Singh, reports 'Variety'.

Singh said: “We are excited about starting a brand-new journey with ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ in collaboration with Jio Studios. The series has a unique color and texture, it is page turning entertainment with elements of love story, action, family drama set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. Developed from an original story created by showrunner and co-director Shilpi Dasgupta, the interwoven relationships are the key to this series, nuanced by a fantastic writing room.”

Lamba added: “’Paan Parda Zarda’ is a labor of love that has been created after years of research and writing prep. The audience will relish watching the story unfold in a previously unexplored milieu. This is a beautiful moment for Gurmmeet Singh, Shilpi Dasgupta and myself as it has been a long-standing dream to take this story to the audience.”

Varma said: “Creating the romantic and violent world of ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ was liberating. Our imagination gave wings to characters and situations which break the usual cinematic norm. The series also gave me the opportunity to collaborate with old friends and new which was an added advantage,making the process deeply satisfying.”

Earlier this year, Jio Studios unveiled a 100-title film and TV slate. 2023 releases include “Avinash,” “UP65,” “Rafoochakkar” and “Bajaao.” A platform for “Paan Parda Zarda” has not been revealed yet.

