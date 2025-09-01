Mona Singh celebrates 22 Years in the Industry with unseen photos from 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who became a household name with the television series "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin" has completed 22 glorious years in the entertainment industry.

Marking a major milestone in her career, Mona treated the Instagram users with some unseen photographs from the beloved drama on her official Instagram account.

"Hello Sept... 22 years of “Jassi jaisi koi nahi” cherishing the memories n forever grateful for all the love", Mona wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Fans and colleagues from the industry flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, taking a trip down memory lane.

Pulkit Samrat commented: "Loveeeeee it!!!!", along with a red heart emoji.

One of the Instagram users penned, "One of the most loved shows of its time! Shows come and go, but no one can forget Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin!"

Another one wrote, "Thank you for changing our lives...I was a young girl straight out of school and this show changed how I looked at myself. Much before Insta and social media went all out for body positivity you raised the bar."

The third comment read, "@monajsingh Jassi was launched when I was working for Sony TV in Sales, and I got advertising in the 1st episode. also the Bausch & Lomb makeover and Samsung in programme placement were done by me .. I met u briefly but was shy of taking a pic then .. love your work n spirit and feel u r a lovely person."

"Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin" which premiered on Sony TV on September 1, 2003, introduced Mona Singh as the bespectacled, braces-wearing Jasmeet Walia, better known as Jassi. At a time when Indian television was dominated by glamorous saas-bahu sagas, "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin" stood out as a refreshing tale of an underdog who won hearts with her simplicity, wit, and determination.

