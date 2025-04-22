Mohit Suri’s intense love story ‘Saiyaara’ starring Ahaan Panday to release on July 18

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri’s upcoming intense love story with Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been christened “Saiyaara”. The film has been locked for a July 18 release on the big screen.

The romantic film marks the debut of actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the female lead. This is the first film being produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

The film is presented by Aditya Chopra, directed by Mohit Suri and Produced by Akshaye Widhani.

It was last year in February, when Ahaan’s debut was announced.

The nephew of actor Chunky Panday, Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent almost about six years back to go through intense training programmes devised personally by Aditya Chopra.

As Ahaan's debut was announced, a source at that time said: “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.”

“To the industry, Ahaan Panday’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!”

Talking about the director, Mohit worked as an assistant director in Vikram Bhatt's films Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana and Footpath.

He made his directorial debut with the moderately successful Zeher and then directed movies like Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Awarapan, Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Crook.

The director gained the spotlight with “Murder 2”, “Aashiqui 2”, “Ek Villain” and “Malang” among many others. His upcoming films also include an yet-untitled movie with Varun Dhawan and Malang 2 along with Saiyaara.

YRF has given out popular stars such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.