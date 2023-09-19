Mohit Malik looks forward to ‘Pandal darshan’ & ‘modaks’ on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik gave a sneak peek into his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, and extended his warm wishes to the fans.

Our favourite Bappa is here, and hearts are filled with happiness and euphoria. It’s that time of the year when the ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is heard across the country. People dance their hearts to the tunes of dhol and drums and welcome Lord Ganesha.

Mohit is currently seen as Kunal in the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.

Talking about the festivities, Mohit said: "I look forward to the Pandal darshan and modaks every year with my family. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my most revered festivals. I've always anticipated it.”

“May you embrace all of the blessings of life on this auspicious occasion. I hope all of our dreams come true. May Lord Ganesha continue to brighten our lives and constantly bestow us with success and happiness,” he added.

In the current track of ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, Kunal (Mohit) has taken Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) house, the family is blaming Vandana for it and tell her to resolve the issue to get back the house.

On the other hand Kunal knows the truth of Vaibhav (Vandana's fiancee), played by Karanveer Mehra, who is cheating on her and tries to confront her with the truth but is not getting an opportunity to do the same.

The show airs on Star Plus.

Mohit made his television debut with show ‘Miilee’ as Aaoni on Star Plus. After that he did various TV shows like ‘Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan’, ‘Pari Hoon Main’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, ‘Godh Bharaai’, ‘Durgesh Nandinii’, ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ and ‘Phulwa’.

He is also known for his role of Samrat Singh Rathore in ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ and Sikandar Singh Gill in ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’.

Mohit was also seen as a contestant on ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. He was the second runner up in the stunt based reality show.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.