Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday released an unnerving trailer of director Rahul Sadasivan's eagerly awaited horror thriller, 'Dies Irae', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which was tentatively being referred to as #NSS2 before being named 'Dies Irae', features the song of Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, "#DIESIRAE official trailer. @impranavlal."

The trailer begins with an aged woman telling a man that he should have spoken up when he realised something was wrong with the kid. The man retorts by asking how he could go around telling people all that he felt. "What will people think?" he asks. To this the aged woman says, "And now, didn't that feeling turn out to be true?"

We realise that the kid that the couple are talking about is a character that is played by Pranav Mohanlal. The trailer gives away the fact that Pranav plays a character that is the only son of a family that its neighbours believe is cursed. He experiences some strange and eerie developments but is unable to speak about it to anyone as nobody will believe him....

The film, which is based on some true incidents, is scheduled to hit screens for Halloween this year.

'Dies Irae', which features Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, has triggered huge interest because of the people making it. The horror-thriller is being made by the same team that made the Malayalam cult classic, ‘Brammayugam’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead.

It may be recalled that 'Dies Irae' went on floors only in the last week of March this year. Shooting for the film took place at Vadakara in Calicut. What is interesting was that sources had claimed that the makers had plans to complete shooting the entire film in a matter of just 40 days. However, the unit completed the entire film by April, even before this deadline.

Shehnad Jalal, whose work in ‘Brammayugam’ came in for much critical acclaim, is the cameraman of this new film. Similarly, art direction for the new film is by the art director of ‘Bramayugam’, Jothish Shankar. Editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Ali had also worked as the editor of ‘Bramayugam’.

Director Rahul Sadasivan's ‘Bramayugam’ was a critically acclaimed superhit film. It was a period horror flick that was set in Kerala's dark ages. The story of the film primarily revolved around three male characters and was shot in black and white. Apart from Mammootty, ‘Bramayugam’ also starred Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz. The film had dialogues by Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan, best known for his novel Francis Itty Cora.

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