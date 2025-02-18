Mohanlal introduces Baiju Santhosh as Murukan in L2: Empuraan

Chennai, Feb 18(IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday introduced Murukan as the character played by actor Baiju Santhosh in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E).

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No18 Baiju Santhosh as Murukan in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a youtube video in which Baiju Santhosh spoke about his character in the film.

“I don’t think anybody has forgotten the movie Lucifer and its characters, especially Stephachayan and Murukan. Murukan was a character I truly enjoyed portraying. And after a long gap of five years, we are reuniting once again through Empuraan. At this moment, I would like to thank Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, Prithiviraj, Murali Gopi, Sujith Vassudev and associate director Vava. As Empuraan arrives as Malayalam (cinema’s) biggest film, Murukan is also making his return. And of course, with a touch of ‘decency’,” he said.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

