Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The upcoming film 'The Playback Singer', directed by actor-turned director Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its music by Mohan Kannan of 'Aahatein', 'Kinaare' and 'Chaandaniya' fame.

The lyrics to the album will be penned by Abbas Tyrewala. The film portrays the struggles and journey of three characters in a musical period romance. On the casting front, Chandan will be joined by actress Anupriya Goenka and Nidhi Singh.

Talking about his directorial debut, Chandan said: "I always wanted to do a romantic musical and being a fan of that genre in Hindi films I feel the genre has gone amiss. 'The Playback Singer' brings that musical nostalgia back. I believe that music has the power to evoke emotions and create a deep connection with the audience and our film intends to do just that."

He added: "This is a story very close to my heart and I'm excited to bring it to life with such an amazing team of talented artists. The music, in particular, is a crucial character that drives the story, and I'm thrilled with the diverse range of tracks that Mohan and Abbas have created for the film. I can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of this movie and its timeless music."

The album, which is touted to be a celebration of diversity, features six tracks belonging to different genres of ghazal, romantic ballad and upbeat Bhojpuri song among others.

Kannan said: "I am thrilled to be working on a project that revolves around music - it's every composer's dream. Chandan Roy Sanyal and Abbas Tyrewala are not only brilliant creative minds but also good friends. I believe our understanding of each other will bring out the best in the film's songs. Our collaboration promises to be a fun-filled ride, and I hope that our joy and enthusiasm will shine through in our music, allowing the audience to enjoy the film as much as we do."

Shooting for the film is to begin shooting in the latter half of the year and will present the tale of a girl's musical world that fuels her aspirations, her enduring friendships, the man she loves, and the twists of fate that shape her life.

