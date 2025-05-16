Mohan Babu University partners with QS-top 100 Penn State for India’s 1st joint degree programme

Tirupati, May 16 (IANS) In a landmark move poised to redefine higher education opportunities for Indian students, Mohan Babu University (MBU) has partnered with Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), US, to launch India’s first-ever joint degree programme with a QS top 100 ranked global university.

Ranked 89th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, Penn State is one of the most prestigious public research universities in the world. This partnership offers Indian students global exposure and a top-ranked US degree at nearly half the cost, along with access to world-class academics, research, and career opportunities.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the two institutions was signed at the MBU campus in Tirupati in the presence of Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Chancellor, MBU; Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor; and Vinay Maheshwari, Executive Director. Representing Penn State were Dr. David M. Callejo Pérez, Chancellor, and Dr. Vahid Motevalli, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. The collaboration will enable Indian students to pursue an integrated international academic journey.

“This collaboration empowers our students by providing access to exceptional global education at a fraction of the typical cost. It brings the best of international academic practices to Tirupati while opening up life-changing career possibilities for Indian students,” said Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of MBU.

“We are proud to collaborate with Mohan Babu University, an institution that shares our commitment to academic innovation and inclusive excellence. This joint degree is more than a partnership; it’s a shared mission to prepare globally aware and professionally agile graduates,” added Dr. David M. Callejo Perez, Chancellor, of Penn State University.

Under the undergraduate 2+2 structure, students will complete their first two years at MBU and the remaining two years at Penn State, earning a joint degree from both Penn State and MBU.

For postgraduate aspirants, the collaboration offers two formats; a 4+1 programme (four years at MBU followed by one year at Penn State) and a 1+1 programme (one year at each institution).

The partnership offers Indian students access to world-class faculty, advanced research infrastructure, and an internationally benchmarked curriculum.

Beyond academics, students gain exposure to diverse learning environments and global industry standards, significantly enhancing their professional agility and employability in India and abroad.

The programme is also designed with accessibility and affordability at its core. Students will benefit from significant cost savings, nearly 50 per cent lower than pursuing a full international degree abroad.

In addition, dedicated scholarships and financial aid opportunities will be made available to support eligible students. While studying at Penn State, students may also take advantage of on-campus work opportunities to help offset their living expenses.

With a well-integrated credit transfer mechanism between Mohan Babu University and Penn State, the programme is structured to ensure a seamless transition for students.

Both institutions will provide comprehensive academic and administrative support through dedicated coordinators, alongside visa assistance and continuous career guidance to help students navigate every step of their international academic journey.

“We are committed to creating transformative opportunities for our students at Mohan Babu University. This partnership with Penn State ensures that our students gain a truly global academic experience, access to cutting-edge research, and an international degree -- without the typical financial barriers. It’s a giant leap toward our vision of redefining education in India,” said Vinay Maheshwari, Executive Director, MBU.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Mohan Babu University’s journey toward becoming a globally connected academic powerhouse. By bringing an international degree within the reach of ambitious Indian students, the university reinforces its mission of making world-class education more accessible, inclusive, and future-focused.

