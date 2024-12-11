Mohan Babu, sons skip appearance before Rachakonda Commissioner

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran Tollywood actor M. Mohan Babu and his actor son Manchu Manoj, who are involved in a bitter family dispute, did not appear before Rachakonda Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

Mohan Babu’s elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu also skipped making an appearance.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu had summoned Mohan Babu and his sons for a hearing with regard to the cases booked against them at the incidents happened at their family house in Jalpally.

They were directed to appear in person at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday to show cause as to why they should not be required to enter into a bond of Rs.1 lakh that they will keep peace for the term of one year.

The notices served to Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj mention that they have been booked under BNS Sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5).

Mohan Babu, who reportedly took ill on Tuesday night, remained admitted in a hospital in Gachibowli.

The 78-year-old, who is also a former Member of Parliament, is reported to be having high blood pressure.

Mohan Babu has also filed a petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the notice served by the Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

Manchu Manoj told the media that he will seek more time to appear before the Police Commissioner. He said that he suffered more injuries in the attack on him at the family house at Jalpally last night.

Manoj broke the gate to enter the premises after an argument with bouncers deployed there. After he barged into the house, he was allegedly roughed.

Manoj had earlier lodged a complaint with the police that about 10 persons attacked him at the residence on Sunday.

The young actor reiterated that his fight was not for property as he was not relying on the family. He claimed that he was fighting for the "truth."

Stating that his father is like a God to him, Manoj alleged that his brother Manchu Vishnu and his associate Vinay trapped his father and painted him as an enemy.

Mohan Babu released a video late on Tuesday stating that Manoj has no right to enter his house and that he will decide whether to distribute the property among three children or donate it to somebody.

