Mohammed Mustafa acknowledges the people who made “Mura” a success

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohammed Mustafa has recently acknowledged the key individuals who played a pivotal role in the success of “Mura.”

He thanked the team behind the project, highlighting the collective efforts that made “Mura” a success. While speaking exclusively to IANS, Mohammed Mustafa stated, “Mura would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our cast and crew. I'm honoured to have worked with such a talented team, and I'm grateful for the love and support our film has received.”

The Malayalam film “Mura” has reached a significant milestone, successfully completing 50 days in theatres. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Hridhu Haroon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mala Parvathy. The movie’s supporting cast includes Kani Kusruthi, Kannan Nair, Krish Hassan, and Sibi Joseph. Produced by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures, the film has Rony Zakaria as its executive producer.

Written by Suresh Babu, the film marked Hridhu Haroon’s Malayalam debut. Haroon is widely known for his roles in the Cannes-winning film “All We Imagine As Light," the Amazon web series “Crash Course," the Hindi film "Mumbaikar," and the Tamil film "Thugs." His portrayal of Ananthu has garnered praise from both audiences and critics.

The technical crew behind “Mura” includes Fazil Nasser (Cinematography), Chaman Chacko (Editing) ,Christy Joby (Music Direction) ,Sreenu Kallelil (Art Direction) , Ronex Xavier (Makeup), Nisar Rahmat (Costume Design) ,P.C. Stunds (Action), and Jimith Pirappancode (Production Controller) Marketing and public relations efforts were managed by Pratheesh Sekhar.

“Mura” which released in theatres on November 8, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas in four languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Inspired by real-life events in Trivandrum, the movie follows a group of young individuals thrust into a high-stakes mission: to vandalize and break open a vault filled with black money. Their journey, marked by courage, determination, and a hint of rebellion, unfolds amidst gangsters and a relentless police pursuit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.