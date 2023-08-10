Modi govt obstinate, doesn't want debate on Manipur: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday said the Centre does not want a debate on the Manipur issue and also that it was adament over Prime MInister Narendra Modi not speaking at the Rajya Sabha on the situation in the northeastern state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "In the Rajya Sabha today three MPs belonging to INDIA parties --Tiruchi Siva of DMK, Elamaram Karim of CPM and Binoy Viswam of CPI -- submitted a motion on Manipur under Rule 167 to get a meaningful discussion on the subject going in the Council of States.

"The Chairman is making every effort to break the logjam. INDIA parties have even offered to sit with those deputed by the BJP to arrive at a mutually acceptable draft if need be. But the Modi government is obstinate -- it is simply my way or the highway. Clearly, it does not want a debate. And of course, it is adamant that the PM will not speak on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha."

Ramesh's remarks came after the Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar on the opposition's demand for a discuss on the violence in Manipur.

The Opposition has been demanding a detailed statement by Prime MInister Modi in both Houses of Parliament on the issue as well as a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state. --IANS aks/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.