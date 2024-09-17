Modi 3.0: In just 100 days, govt approves 3 crore PMAY houses, starts 15 new Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre has approved the construction of three crore houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) within the first 100 days of its third term, while 15 new Vande Bharat trains have started operations during the period, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, which completed 100 days of its third term on Tuesday, he said that the government has done many important public welfare works in just 100 days for the rapid progress of the country.

Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, made the remarks after launching a blood donation camp under 'Seva Pakhwada' at the BJP headquarters here to mark Prime Minister Modi's 74th birthday.

An exhibition on Prime Minister Modi's life was also inaugurated at the party headquarters to mark the special day.

The BJP President said that the government has released the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and under the scheme, an amount of more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been deposited to the bank accounts of farmers so far.

The Narendra Modi government has also approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) during the period.

"Keeping in mind the interests of the farmers, the government has increased the minimum support price. Approval has been given to build eight National High-Speed ​​Road Corridors and eight new broad gauge railway lines," Nadda said.

He further said that the government, during the period, has approved 12 new smart cities and has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore to further improve the infrastructure.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Jan Arogya Yojana, a scheme linked to all sections of society, now free treatment facility of up to Rs 5 lakh per year will be provided to people above 70 years of age in the country, irrespective of income and social class of the person, he said.

"The fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has been approved. Under this, about 62,500 km of all-weather rural roads will be constructed to connect 25 thousand villages with roads. Many such works have been done during the third term of the Prime Minister, of which I have mentioned some major works. All these works have been done in just 100 days," the BJP chief said.

