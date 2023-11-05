Mobile internet ban in Manipur again extended till Nov 8

Imphal, Nov 5 (IANS) As a preventive measures and to curb spread of harmful messages, photos, and videos by anti-social elements, the Manipur government on Sunday extended the mobile internet ban for another three days till November 8.

Commissioner, Home, T. Ranjit Singh in a notification said there are high chances that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation in Manipur.

"......also elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services specially in the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state," the notification said.

The Home Department extended the mobile Internet ban thrice in less than two weeks after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently had indicated that the government would consider withdrawing the ban within the next few days. Singh had sought patience from the citizens, particularly the students and youth on the issue.

After the devastating ethnic violence broke out between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki communities on May 3, mobile internet was banned in the entire state. After the situation was largely normalised, the ban was lifted on September 23, but it had to be imposed again on September 26 after hundreds of students clashed with security forces following images of the bodies of two young missing students, including a girl, circulating on the social media.

The ban had been extended after every five days since then

