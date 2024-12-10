MK Stalin urges PM Modi to raise income ceiling for scholarships to SC/ST & OBC students

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the family income ceiling for post-matric and pre-matric scholarships for SC/ST and OBC students from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday (December 10), Stalin highlighted the urgent need to enhance the annual family income limit for these scholarships, currently capped at Rs2.5 lakh, by the Union Government.

He noted that the income ceiling for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has been revised to Rs 8 lakh.

Additionally, he pointed out that similar schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship and the Top-Class Education Scheme for SC/ST students have adopted the Rs 8 lakh limit, benefiting many students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Stalin stated in the letter: “I request your favourable intervention in this matter to consider and increase the annual family income ceiling for post-matric and pre-matric scholarships for SC/ST/OBC students from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh at the earliest.”

The Chief Minister also cited the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, which shows a significantly lower Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for SC/ST students and certain OBC groups compared to the general population.

He underscored the stark disparities in enrolment figures and stressed the importance of facilitating higher education opportunities for members of these communities.

Stalin emphasised that providing post-matric and pre-matric scholarships would greatly enhance the enrolment of SC/ST students in higher education institutions. In our view, increasing the annual income ceiling for these scholarships from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh on par with EWS criteria is not only essential but also fully justified.

This move, he argued, is critical to ensuring equitable access to education for historically disadvantaged groups.

