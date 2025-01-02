MK Stalin expresses gratitude to Kamal Haasan, A. R. Rahman for their contribution towards Thiruvalluvar statue

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) MK Stalin, who is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has expressed his gratitude towards actor Kamal Haasan and the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman for their contribution to commemorate the 25th anniversary celebration of Thiruvalluvar statue.

While the veteran actor has written the song, the music composer has created the tune for a special number. The two-day silver jubilee celebrations marked 25 years since the installation of the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanniyakumari.

The statue was installed by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Jan 1, 2000. It withstood the onslaught of the 2004 tsunami and grew popular. TN Chief Minister MK Stalin took to his social media to thank actor Kamal Haasan and music director AR Rahman to thank them for their contribution for a special song m Photos tribute to the landmark site.

At the event, noted names from Tamil Nadu's literary circuit spoke about how the statue, helped promote Tamil culture at a global level.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, MK Stalin wrote, "Thanks to cinema legend Kamal Haasan and musical genius AR Rahman for contributing towards the Valluvam pottradum silver jubilee festival".

Last week, the Chief Minister unveiled a silver jubilee celebration song, titled Valluva Malai composed by musician A.R. Rahman and written by actor Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, a video of senior actress Zarina Wahab showing her talking about the challenges of working around the Malayalam language in the film ‘Madanolsavam’ alongside Kamal Haasan also went viral.

The actress said, “I don't know Malayalam even now, although I have worked in 29 movies. My first film was with Kamal Haasan. So we went to the room. They were giving me money. I wanted the money as soon as possible because I wanted to buy a good flat. So they gave me all the money. I was very happy because I was able to give some money for the house. But, when I went there, there were dialogues I was like, ‘what are these dialogues?’. I didn't understand a single word, I started crying, I was stuck. I got stuck with the money. I thought, ‘I will somehow return the money’. But I wanted to go back”.

“I refused to come out of the room So Kamal came to me, he said, ‘What happened?’. I said, ‘Kamal, I am so sorry I can't work, I want to go back’. Then he said, ‘Now that you have come, work for a day. We will all help. You can write down your lines on the cutter. We will prompt you. Just give the correct lip movement and expression. We will dub’. While crying, I gave the first shot. They helped me, prompted me. I said, ‘Not bad’. Then there was a romantic scene. I held Kamal, and I wrote lines on Kamal's hand. I was looking at his hand, I said, ‘Now I can do a Russian film also if anybody dubs’”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.