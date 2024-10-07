Mizoram govt accords top priority to deal with cyber crime: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 7 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that his government has given priority to deal with cyber crime in the state and since 2022 at least 263 such crimes have been registered.

Addressing a seminar on cyber crime at the Serchhip Press Club, the Chief Minister highlighted the rapid increase in cyber crime cases across the country and stressed the importance of public awareness in every internet-based activity.

“As prevention is better than cure, we must prioritise preventive measures in all our transactions and communications,” the Chief Minister said.

Lalduhoma said that the Mizoram government established a Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20, 2022.

“In 2022, around 158 cyber crime cases were registered, followed by 72 cases in 2023, and 33 cases so far this year,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to promptly report any suspicious calls, messages, or activities related to cyber crime to the nearest police station.

The Mizoram Journalists Association (MJA), organised the seminar on Cyber Crime at the Serchhip Press Club and the Chief Minister, who was also elected to the state Assembly from the Serchhip constituency, inaugurated the program.

The seminar marks the first in a series of similar events to be held across eight district headquarters by the MJA.

The seminar was chaired by C. Lalrambuatsaiha, President of the MJA.

Additional Superintendent of Police, CID Crime, Zonunsanga, explained the cyber crime related incidents in Mizoram and the government’s steps to deal with such offences.

Later, the Chief Minister held a separate interactive session with all heads of offices in Serchhip and discussed various issues of the district.

