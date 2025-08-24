Mithun Chakraborty reveals if avoiding industry parties & gatherings was a conscious choice

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actor Mithun Chakraborty revealed if avoiding industry parties and gatherings was a conscious choice made by him.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Mithun shared that he is someone who likes to spend time with his family, his plants, and his pets.

"From the beginning, I don't attend parties, I don't attend film award functions. What happens at parties? - gossip and I don't gossip, neither do I drink- I have left drinking. So, I am a misfit at parties now. Otherwise also, I enjoy being with my family, being with my plants, being with my four-legged children. I like spending my time cooking. So, I enjoy myself with this", he shared.

The veteran actor further revealed that he had 65 films on the floor at one point in time.

When asked about how many movies he was doing annually back in the 80s and 90s, Mithun gave a shocking reply saying: "You would be shocked to know that we had 65 films at a time on the floor. I hold a Limca Book of World Records for having 19 films released in one year, so you can imagine the workload. I am 380 films old."

He was further questioned: "In an era where most actors do fewer films annually, what keeps you motivated to keep working on so many?

Reacting to this, the veteran actor said: "I don't know how people do just one film, they say they read - but what after that- how many times can you read the script- you come to understand the entire movie in one line. We decided after reading a single line whether we want to do the film or not."

"Now, I only do films that charge me- like I am doing with Prabhas, "Fauji"- it's a patriotic kind of family drama, and "Jailer 2" with Rajini (Rajinikanth) is another kind of film, "Prajapati 2 " is another kind of film, so for me all this is easy", Mithun added.

