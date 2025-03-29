Mithun Chakraborty & Jaya Prada reunite for Kashish Khan's 'Riwaj'

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) In a time when family-centric films are rare, Kashish Khan has revived the magic of meaningful cinema with her film 'Riwaj'.

The project marks the reunion of two yesteryear stars, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada. These two have previously delivered many blockbuster hits in the form of the 1986 film 'Swarag Se Sunder', the 1986 film 'Muddat', the 1986 film 'Pyaar Ke Do Pal', the 1986 film 'Aisa Pyaar Kahan', the 1988 film 'Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati', and the 1997 film 'Jeevan Yudh', to name a few.

Coming back to 'Riwaj', apart from Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada, the primary cast of the drama also includes Myraa Sareen, Aftab Shivdasani, Anita Raj, Adhvik Mahajan, Zakir Hussain, and Keeya Khanna, along with Babita Anant, Kumkum Das, Amit Dimri, Bhanu Joshi, Ashwani Kapoor, and Jawed Rehman in supporting roles.

The film delivers a compelling story that resonates across generations. 'Riwaj' talks about Zainab who faces abuse from her in-laws after marrying Hanif. When he tricks her with 'triple talaq', she must decide whether to fight for justice and rebuild her life. Produced by Kashish Khan, 'Riwaj' is not just a movie—it’s a powerful narrative that blends emotion, drama, and social impact.

“I wanted to create a film that not only tells an important story but also brings people together to watch, reflect, and discuss,” shared Kashish, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love the film is receiving.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, Raju Kaygee has looked after the camera work, whereas the editing has been performed by Manoj Sati in association with Komal Varma.

With audiences praising its engaging storytelling and emotional depth, 'Riwaj' is proving to be a cinematic triumph that stays with you long after the credits roll.

The movie is streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

