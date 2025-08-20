Mithun Chakraborty on backlash & controversy around 'The Bengal Files': 'Please know the truth'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Mithun Chakraborty has opened up about the backlash and controversy surrounding his film "The Bengal Files". The veteran actor said that the moment you show the truth, it becomes politically motivated.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Mithun was asked, "How do you view the backlash and controversy around the film?

Speaking to IANS, he shared: "The minute you show reality, it automatically becomes politically motivated. It's surprising that nobody wants to face reality. Do you know what happened in Noakhali? - It happened before my birth. All that is known is 'A lot of people were killed' - finished. It was the same for the Great Calcutta killings as well. Nobody wants to know how and why it happened, but Vivek Agnihotri is saying, "Please know the truth."

"A genocide took place in Noakhali in which around 40 000 Hindus were killed. In the Great Calcutta killings, the same, and people will revolt it. This is the truth, and as soon as someone talks about the truth, it becomes politically motivated. What can we do about it?," Mithun added.

Adding to the troubles, on Monday, a new FIR has been registered against director Vivek Agnihotri on charges of "wrongfully" describing freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee a.k.a Gopal Patha "as a butcher", in "The Bengal Files".

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson, Santana Mukherjee, who has registered the fresh FIR, alleged that the makers have taken exception to portraying his grandfather in the movie without prior permission from the family.

“Secondly, we take strong objection to describing our grandfather as ‘a butcher’ in the movie. Besides being a part of the freedom-fighters' group, 'Anushilon Samity', my grandfather owned two goat-meat shops. He was a wrestler. He took to arms to protect people from the communal violence unleashed by the Muslim League in Kolkata in 1946,” Santana shared.

