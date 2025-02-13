Mithila Palkar calls her first Tamil film journey ‘truly special’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar has wrapped up the shoot for her highly anticipated debut Tamil film, "Oho Enthan Baby," and the actress is overwhelmed with joy and excitement.

Expressing her happiness, Mithila shared, “Wrapped my first Tamil film, and I cannot wait for everyone to watch it! It feels like just yesterday that we shot the Muhurtam shot, and now, we’ve wrapped—it’s such an amazing feeling. This journey has been truly special, not just because it’s my first Tamil film, but also because of the incredible people I got to work with.”

“Learning my lines in Tamil was definitely a challenge, but I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. My co-star Rudra, my director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and the entire cast and crew made me feel so welcomed and at home, even though I don’t speak the language. Their constant support and warmth made the process so much smoother and even more enjoyable,” she added.

Mithila went on to state, “Beyond just the filming experience, I got to immerse myself in the culture, picking up so much along the way as I spent most of my time here. This film has been a journey of learning and growth, and I can’t wait for my audience to see me in this new avatar!”

‘Oho Enthan Baby’ is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Romeo Pictures, Vishnu Vishal, and D Company.

Meanwhile, Mithila Palkar recently appeared in the film ‘Sweet Dreams’, where she played the character of Dia, a songwriter. Victor Mukherjee’s directorial followed the story of two strangers linked by the surreal world of dreams. The film also starred Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang, and Sauraseni Maitra.

‘Sweet Dreams’ released on January 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the film, Mithila had shared, “Dia’s story is one that many of us will relate to because she is confused, ambitious, and yearning for something beyond. The dreams she shares with Kenny aren’t just about romance; they’re about understanding what truly matters. Shooting this film felt like an emotional journey.”

