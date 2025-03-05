Missing student: Concerns raised in K’taka Assembly; Speaker asks govt to speed up probe

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) The Karnataka Legislative Assembly discussed and raised concerns on Wednesday about a Class 12 student going missing in Farangipete town near Bantwal, in Mangaluru district a few days ago.

Speaker U.T. Khader raised the issue during Zero Hour and stated that the case of the missing student Digant, was reported in his constituency.

“I know an investigation is going on. However, concerns are being raised and there is anxiety. I have spoken to the Home Minister regarding the matter. Whatever action needs to be taken will have to be taken,” he emphasised.

Minister for Primary Education Madhu Bangarappa responded saying that Digant after getting the hall ticket from his PUC College, told his family that he was going to a temple at 7.30 p.m. and never returned.

“The department is following up regularly with the SP and police. His mobile and slippers (with traces of blood) were recovered 200 metres away from some railway tracks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have conducted a search in a 2 km radius and drones were also used. No dead body was found and now the police department has formed seven special teams to search for the missing boy.

The boy’s mobile has a 16-digit security code and it is being decoded.

The incident had taken place on February 25 and the CDR call list has been obtained.

“There are calls made to friends and relatives and no foul play has been found,” Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated.

“I will urge the Home Minister to get the boy tracked and return him safely to his family. I am not in charge of the investigation. I am responding as Home Minister G. Parameshwara is absent. We have to look if anything had happened after the receipt of the hall ticket,” he pointed out.

The minister also assured that the government stands with the boy’s family and was providing regular inputs to them about the case.

Speaker Khader advised the Minister to look into all probable angles.

BJP MLA and General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar intervened and stated that eight to nine days have passed after the incident and it would not be justifiable for the government to just state that they have formed special teams.

“The boy was active in a Bhajan group. He was also taking part in organisational activities. A bandh was observed and all our leaders had taken part in it. I welcome that the authorities have taken the CDR list,” he stated.

“However, if the case is not probed by the special force, there will be rumours. Hence it should be considered as matter of utmost emergency,” MLA Sunil Kumar warned.

BJP MLA Umanath A Kotian asked the minister to probe the reported suspicious movement of a car when the boy went missing as CCTV footage from the Anjaneya temple captured the suspicious movement of the black vehicle.

Minister Bangarappa stated that he would ask the police officers to get details from him and probe the matter. “We will update the family on the findings and work systematically to solve the case,” he assured.

Hindu organisations and the BJP observed a bandh on last Saturday over the missing student.

Workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, and the BJP, including women, turned out in large numbers. Most shopkeepers and commercial establishments remained closed in support of the bandh.

The protesters suspect the involvement of a "ganja gang" in the missing case and have urged the police to take action against drug peddlers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.