Missing girls remain untraced in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad, Sep 1 (IANS) Nearly 32 girls reported missing from two police stations of Moradabad in the past 16 years, have remained untraced because the police forgot to register the case.

The relatives of these 32 girls continue to visit the police stations but in vain.

Of these, there are 11 children whose age ranges from four months to five years. Even the anti-human trafficking police station of the district, which was set up to search for such children, could not help the parents.

Among the 20 police station areas, maximum number of children and daughters have gone missing from Majhola and Katghar police station area.

Three years ago, the child of a woman of Bagha village of Manather was stolen from the roadways bus stand while she was sleeping. Even in the CCTV footage, a photo of the couple who abducted the child is seen but the Galshaheed police could not recover him.

Railway stations and roadways bus stands are becoming dens of child-kidnapping. There have been incidents of child theft in some hospitals also.

On September 30, 2022, Rajesh Kumar's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Nancy, a resident of Bahapur village of Kundarki police station area, went missing from outside the house. The police have not been able to trace her whereabouts yet.

On September 24, 2022, five-year-old Ayan also went missing from outside the house from Pakbada police station area. The police have not yet been able to get any information about Ayan.

In October, 2022, Armaan, the six-month-old son of station road rickshaw driver Taslim of Kotwali police station area, was abducted by someone. The police could not find out anything about him either.

On July 16, 2021, a woman had taken away Pappu's son Kalua, a resident of Makarandpur village of Bilari, who was living in a hut in front of the station. The police could not trace him either.

While senior police officials refused to comment on the matter saying that they would have to collect information, the police spokesman said that investigations were underway in most cases.

