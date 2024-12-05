‘Mismatched’ actor Taaruk Raina says he wrote ‘Do Din Ke Baad’ after going through a life experience

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Taaruk Raina, who will be seen in the upcoming third season of the streaming romantic drama show 'Mismatched’, has spoken up on the song ‘Do Din Ke Baad’ from the series.

The actor, who is also a musician, has sung and written the song. He shared that he wrote the song after going through a life experience.

Talking about the song, he said, “‘Do Din Ke Baad’ is not just any regular track, but it's very special and close to my heart. I've sung this song as a dedication to all the 'Mismatched' couples out there. I was going through a life experience after which I wrote this song even before it was included in the series, made several versions before this one was finalised”.

Meanwhile, ‘Mismatched 3’ also stars Rohit Saraf, Ahsaas Channa, and Prajakta Koli who reprise their roles.

Raina will be seen reprising the role of Anmol Mehra in the third season of the series. Additionally, the audiences are in for a delight with Taaruk's pair-up with Ahsaas Channa. The first two seasons garnered significant attraction and attention from the viewers, and the netizens can't wait to see what the actors have in store for them.

The series is about Rishi (played by Rohit Saraf), who is a die-hard romantic and believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (played by Prajakta Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, 'Mismatched 3' is all set to begin streaming on the OTT giant Netflix on December 13, 2024. Beyond 'Mismatched 3', Raina will be seen in 'Rangeen', and he also has an untitled film in the pipeline.

