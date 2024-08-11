Mira Kapoor's Sunday binge is this traditional Punjabi delicacy

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput on Sunday dropped a delicious glimpse into her weekend lunch and it is authentic Punjabi delicacy 'Rajma Chawal'.

Mira, who has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a snap, which shows a plate of rajma chawal, along with some aloo bhujia and salad.

She captioned it as: "Who else is eating Rajma Chawal on a Sunday #traditions."

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids -- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh.

The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.