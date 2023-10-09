Minor sisters found dead with throats slit in UP

Etawah, Oct 9 (IANS) Two minor sisters, aged four and seven years, were found dead with their throats slit at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur village under the Balrai police station area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said the bodies of Surbhi, 7, and Roshni, 4, -- daughters of one Jaiveer Singh- were found in separate rooms of their home.

Jaiveer, his wife, and their elder children were not present at home when the incident occurred, police said.

"No accused has been identified by the family yet. Prima facie, it appears that someone close to the family killed the sisters after finding them alone and fled the spot," the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched.

