Minor sacrifice case: NCPCR team to reach Kolkata on March 31

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Nights (NCPCR) is scheduled to reach Kolkata on March 31 for a field-inspection of the alleged "human sacrifice" of a seven-year-old girl by her neighbour in the Tiljala area.

During the visit, the team will meet the victim's parents besides interacting with the local police administration for an update on the progress of investigation in the matter.

According to the state government officials, the NCPCR team is supposed to be led by the commission's chairman Priyank Kanoongo.

NCPCR has already sent a notice to the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi and the state police director general Manoj Malviya seeking a detailed report on this heinous act. At the same time, principal secretary of the women & child development department Sanghamitra Ghosh will visit the NCPCR's headquarters at New Delhi on April 3.

On Sunday evening, the body of the seven-year-old was recovered from the residence of her neighbour. Investigation revealed that the accused, Aloke Kumar killed the girl after being advised by a 'tantrik' that the sacrifice of a minor girl would enable him to get a child of his own.

The following day, parts of south Kolkata turned into a virtual battlefield following clashes between police forces and the local people agitating against the barbaric act.

A police vehicle and a couple of motorcycles were torched and several police vehicles vandalised.

