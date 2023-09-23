Minor girl raped in Odisha, accused arrested

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) Tension erupted in Rayagada district of Odisha after a minor girl student was raped by one of the staffers of an ashram school.

The accused, who works as a peon in the same school, has been arrested by the police on Friday night.

Victim, a class-III student, was forcibly raped by the accused during the lunch break Friday. The critically injured victim was rescued and later rushed to the local PHC for treatment.

She was then shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Rayagada as her condition deteriorated.

The victim’s mother has also filed a complaint with the local police.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim along with other villagers staged a demonstration at the school demanding action against the accused.

A police team of Dangasil outpost immediately reached the school and arrested the accused.

“The irate villagers present at the spot demanded the police to hand over the accuse. When the cops refused to comply, the villagers engaged in a scuffle with police. Our team tried to pacify the villagers and advised them not to take the law into their hands, but they did not budge.

“Soon, the villagers went berserk and started pelting stones at police. The angry mob later set ablaze a police van parked at the outpost. Several of our police personnel have sustained injuries due to the stone pelting,” said Vivekanand Sharma, SP Rayagada.

Police has reportedly detained several villagers involved in the violence and arson.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.