Minor girl gang raped by four in Bihar's Madhepura

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) A minor girl was kidnapped and gang raped by 4 youths in Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said on Saturday, adding that two of the accused have been arrested while two others are on the run.

The accused have been booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC, and sections of the Pocso Act, and the SC/ST act in women police station of the district.

The incident occurred on Friday when the victim went for some work in a nearby market. She was intercepted by the four persons on bikes and kidnapped. They had taken to a deserted place and gang raped her one by one. After committing the crime, they left the victim at the spot and fled. The victim, somehow, reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

"The victim approached Murliganj police station and registered a complaint. The case was immediately transferred to the women police station for the FIR and two of the accused arrested," SDPO, Madhepura Sadar, Pravendra Bharti said.

"The accused were produced in district court which sent them to judicial custody. We are raiding possible locations of the other accused to arrest them," he added.

