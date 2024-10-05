Mindy Kaling: It still never gets old being in glam

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) Hollywood star, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling revealed that she enjoys getting dolled up but at the same time she loves her “make-up free moments”.

The 45-year-old star said: "It still never gets old being in glam. The transformation, how it makes me feel about myself, it's so huge. It goes all the way back to when I first started wearing makeup when I was 13 or 14."

Kaling’s most of her make-up choices these days are a little more subdued than when she was in her 20s or in her 30s.

The “Ocean’s 8” actress said that she still loves to go for it with the glam on special occasions especially the Met Gala.

"The Met Gala is the one time where I really experiment with eyeshadows," she said.

Kaling added: "In general, the way that my eyes are set, I think a clean eye usually works best for the way my face is shaped.”

“But as I've gotten older, it's a little bit more 'less is more' in terms of colors. When I was younger, I used to love all the different eyeshadow colors — blues, purples, orange, yellow. And when I see a show like Euphoria I'm inspired by that. But now I can just admire it without trying it myself."

Kaling said that she values the fun nights with her three kids Katherine, Spencer, and Anne, where she can enjoy being make-up free.

"I have three little kids who are 6 and under, so for me, I really do relish a makeup-free moment when I can focus a little bit more on skin care than I did even in my 30s," Kaling says.

“I really was not that into skin care until I was 40 years old. So now it's, like, 50% makeup and 50% skin care,” said the actress.

