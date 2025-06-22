Miley Cyrus shares insights into her relationship with Maxx Morando

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, has finally opened up on her relationship with Maxx Morando. The pop icon also teased that she's a "cougar" whilst discussing her relationship.

She spoke about being older than her partner on a podcast recently and also paid tribute to the fellow musician, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Miley, now 32, has been romantically linked to Maxx, now 26, since 2021. The Grammy Award winner previously revealed that she first went on a blind date with the drummer, who's in the music industry himself as a member of the rock band Liily.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she spoke about Maxx whilst on the latest episode of the ‘Sorry We're Cyrus’ podcast, which is hosted by her mother Tish Cyrus, 58, and older sister Brandi Cyrus, 38. Miley teased on the podcast that the three of them are all "cougars".

Miley shared that she is five years older than Max, but said they become four years apart for a brief period. It was noted on the podcast that their age gap is bigger than those in Tish and Brandi's respective relationships.

Brandi is dating Matt South, 36, at the moment. Whilst parent Tish - who was married to Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, for more than a decade - is now married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 55, after having tied the knot back in 2023.

The discussion came after Brandi asked her sibling and mother on the podcast: "What does it say about the three of us that technically we are all cougars?" Miley then responded to the question by teasing: "So many things!" She went on to suggest that the age difference in her relationship is the biggest.

Miley questioned on the episode, "Am I the landslide? Is mine the most? (sic)". Tish agreed with the suggestion, before her daughter spoke about Maxx.

Miley said, "He'll be 27 when I turn 33, which I'm so excited for him to turn 27 because that was, again, such a great year for me”. The former Hannah Montana star said that it's the age she was when she began to "turn her life around".

She shared, "So I'm just hoping that, y'know, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is gonna be great”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.