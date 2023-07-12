Microsoft, KPMG expands partnership to reshape professional services via AI

London, July 12 (IANS) Microsoft and the global consulting firm KPMG have announced a significant expansion of their global relationship, which will reshape professional services in a number of business-critical areas such as workforce modernisation, safe and secure development, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for clients, industries, and society more broadly.

The collaboration between the two global organisations includes a KPMG multibillion-dollar commitment in Microsoft cloud and AI services over the next five years that will help to unlock potential incremental growth opportunities for KPMG of over $12 billion.

In addition, the expanded alliance will enhance KPMG client engagements and supercharge the employee experience in a way that is responsible, trustworthy and safe.

"Our expanded partnership with KPMG will bring together AI innovation across the Microsoft Cloud with KPMG's tax, audit and advisory expertise to empower its employees and unlock insights for its customers," Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service capabilities will empower the KPMG global workforce of 2,65,000 to unleash their creativity, provide faster analysis and spend more time on strategic advice.

This will enable them to help clients, including more than 2,500 KPMG & Microsoft joint clients, keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape and solve their greatest business challenges while positioning them for success in the future world of work.

"This expansion of our global alliance builds on the combined power of two world-class organisations that share a common set of core values, working together to responsibly use cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies," Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International, said in a statement.

This multi-year cloud and AI alliance will supercharge the employee experience and accelerate innovation for clients across Audit, Tax and Advisory, according to the company.

