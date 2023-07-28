Michelle Yeoh marries long-time fiancee Jean Todt after 19 years

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Oscar winning actress Michelle Yeoh has married ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, 19 years after he proposed to her in June 2004.

Yeoh, 60, and her long-time beau Todt, 77, married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa, who posted about the happy occasion on Instagram.

He shared a card that was displayed at the wedding which detailed the couple’s love story.

The card read: "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES".

“Today after 6992 days in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Massa captioned the post: "Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much.”

Massa also shared a selection of photos of the happy couple and their loved ones, including a selfie that showed him with the bride and groom, and Yeoh’s 2023 Best Actress Oscar statuette for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, as per 'People' magazine.

Another image showed the actress in a cream silk shirt and tasseled cream skirt standing next to her husband, Massa, and other wedding guests inside an ornately decorated Genevan building.

In one snap, the newlyweds embraced each other, both seemingly teary-eyed, in a doorway of a lavish venue with a chandelier lighting up the room behind them.

The bride donned an off-white corset with dazzling beaded embellishments across the front of her waist and highlighting her curves.

Todt is a former rally co-driver and racing director who has won several championships for Peugeot and Ferrari.

In 2004, he was promoted as CEO of Ferrari, and met Yeoh the same year.

According to Elle, the ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ actor met Todt while doing publicity for Ferrari in Shanghai.

Asked why they had not married yet, Yeoh told the Guardian in 2021: "We've been threatening to get married for such a long time. Sometimes we say, 'Wait, didn't we already do it?'"

Todt is currently the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for road safety, promoting and campaigning for road safety across the world.

According to reports, he has one son, Nicolas, from a previous relationship.

Yeoh was previously married to Hong Kong billionaire Dickson Poon between 1988 and 1992.

