Michael Mann is likely to experiment with AI in ‘Heat 2’

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Hollywood director Michael Mann, who is known for his epic historical drama war film ‘The Last of the Mohicans’, chooses to be agnostic about AI while Hollywood seems to be divided on the path-breaking technology.

In fact, he will likely be experimenting with it in his upcoming film ‘Heat 2’, reports ‘Variety’.

Talking about the same, he said, “I don’t experiment with technology gratuitously. When I have a dramatic need or esthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need”.

“Aging and de-aging may be very important in the next film”, he said referring to the long-anticipated sequel to ‘Heat’ which he said on Friday during a wide-ranging masterclass that will hopefully start filming next summer.

As per ‘Variety’, Mann, who received the Lumiere Award from the hands of Isabelle Huppert last night, also addressed the fact that ‘Heat 2’ has moved from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM-owned United Artists and producer Scott Stuber.

‘Heat 2’ is an “expensive movie to make, but I believe it should be made at the proper size and scale”, Mann said. “It’s going to shoot in Chicago, Los Angeles, Angeles, Paraguay, and possibly some parts in Singapore”.

“People make dramas at a certain budget level, because of the costs, not because of anybody being greedy. If it was at a lower price, I could have made it anywhere. But it’s complex. I can’t get into all the politics of it. But we moved from Warner Brothers to Amazon and United Artists, but it will be released theatrically, in the United States, probably in about 4,000 cinemas”.

With regards to the plot of ‘Heat 2’, Mann said it would move back and forth in time, before and after the events of the original film.

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