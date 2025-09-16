Michael Keaton talks about irony of Charlie Kirk being shot

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Hollywood legend Michael Keaton, who is known for ‘Batman’, recently spoke on the issue of gun violence in America. He also spoke about the Trump ally Charlie Kirk, who was in favour of gun liberalism but ironically was shot dead at a university in Utah.

He said “Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I’m going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably, not probably, have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife”, reports ‘Variety’.

Keaton attended the Investigative Reporters and Editors’ 50th anniversary gala, and said, “You gotta remember that. Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable”.

As per ‘Variety’, Kirk died on September 10 after he was shot during an appearance at a college campus in Utah. He was 31. Shortly after news broke of Kirk’s shooting, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that the young conservative activist had died.

He wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you”.

Meanwhile, Michael Keaton rose to fame with the quirky comedy ‘Beetlejuice’, directed by Tim Burton, and became a household name portraying Batman in ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’. His career spans comedy, drama, and superhero genres, with a standout performance in ‘Spotlight’. His critically acclaimed role in ‘Birdman’ earned him widespread recognition and award nominations.

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