Michael Douglas: I’m enjoying my hiatus

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Michael Douglas says he doesn't have a "burning desire" to act again but is open to going back on camera if the right role comes along.

The 80-year-old actor was last seen on screen as Benjamin Franklin in 2024 miniseries 'Franklin' but has been focusing on working with his production company, Further Films, in the months since then and he is "enjoying" having more time to spend with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Douglas told Deadline: “I’m enjoying my hiatus and enjoying my life. It was overwhelming running the production company and acting at the same time."

The 'Wall Street' star isn't giving up acting entirely but he'd only get back on camera for the right project.

Asked if he will act again, he added: “Yes. If something good comes up that I really like. But I don’t feel a burning desire. I’m still producing. I still love bringing people together.”

The star played Dr. Hank Pym in Marvel's 'Ant-Man' movie series but he said 2023's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was his last outing in the role.

Asked if he'd play the part again, he said: “I don’t think so. I had the experience, and I was excited to do it. I’d never done a green screen picture before.”

Douglas has filmed 'Blood Knot' alongside his son Cameron, but he isn't sure when fans will get to see it.

He said: “I believe it’s looking for distribution.”

He previously said he begged for a "serious" death in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

Speaking on 'The View', he said: “(Getting killed off) actually was my request for the third one. I said I’d like to have a serious (death), with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects."

