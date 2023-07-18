Meta bringing more Reels editing tools on FB Feed

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) Meta has announced that it is rolling out updates that will bring more Reels editing tools to Facebook Feed, making it easier for users to create dynamic videos on the platform.

"Whether posting a video for friends and family to see, or trying to reach people who share similar interests, our video editing tools will make it possible for people to express themselves in new ways via Reels or long-form videos," the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

The company is adding more clip editing tools including, video speed-up, reverse and replace clips, to the Feed. Also, with enhanced audio, users will be able to mix the right sound into their video by exploring and adding music and audio clips, recording voiceovers and reducing unwanted noise. Meta is also bringing the ability to upload high dynamic range (HDR) videos from the phone to Reels.

"The Video tab, previously known as Facebook Watch, is now the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook, including Reels, long-form and Live content," the company said.

"The Video tab will look familiar-- you can scroll vertically through a personalized feed that recommends all types of video content-- but will also feature new horizontal-scroll reels sections that highlight recommended reels, so you can quickly jump into short-form video."

Users will see Video as a tab in the shortcut bar soon. Moreover, a redesigned video Explore is also rolling out to help users discover and dive deeper into popular video topics. Users will find Explore by tapping the search icon in the Video tab. "We use a mix of human curation and machine learning to select topics and videos that are popular and surface the ones we think you will enjoy and find interesting," Meta explained.

Moreover, Facebook users will now be able to view and write comments on Instagram Reels that have been recommended to them on Facebook without needing to switch between applications.

