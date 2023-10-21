Meryl Streep, husband Don Gummer secretly separated for more than 6 years

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer have been separated for more than six years.

A spokesperson for the actress told Page Six: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

The news may come as a shock as the actress was seen today at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 rocking her wedding band. However, they were last seen together at the 2018 Oscars.

The couple shares four children: singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30, whom they raised at their Connecticut compound in the quiet, historic town of Salisbury. They also have five grandchildren.

Their son, Henry, has two children with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker. Mamie has two children with husband Mehar Sethi. Meanwhile, Grace recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, record producer Mark Ronson. As for Louisa, she is best known for her starring role in the show ‘The Gilded Age”.

Alongside their Connecticut farm, the pair shared a sprawling Tribeca loft in New York City until they sold it for $15.8 million in January 2020. Streep then bought a $4 million home in Pasadena, California, in July 2020. Streep and Gummer were first introduced by her brother, Harry, in 1978.

At the time, the actress had been mourning the loss of her late boyfriend and ‘Deer Hunter’ co-star John Cazale, who had passed away from lung cancer that year.

Streep and Gummer wed that same year and since kept their relationship out of the public eye.

