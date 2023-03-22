Mental asylum missing person case: TN local police under suspicion

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Relatives of a person who went missing from the Anbu Jothi Ashram -- a home for the mentally challenged and destitute in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district -- have lodged a complaint against the Cuddalore local police over the lackadaisical investigation in the case.

G. Jayakumar (68) was admitted to the Ignite Charitable Trust and then shifted to Anbu Jothi Ashram. However, later, the ashram officials shifted him to Karunai Illam, a home for the aged and destitute.

While Cuddalore police are investigating the case, the family of Jayakumar charged that the local police are not confirming his death knowing fully well that he is no more.

Jayakumar's brother Krishnamoorthy who is the state council member of the Tamil Nadu Congress told IANS that the Cuddalore police have registered a missing case and shifted the case to the Crime branch CB-CID. The CB-CID is probing three other similar cases.

Krishnamoorthy said, "I presume that the police are trying to hide something and I have written to the Registrar General of Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police against the Cuddalore police."

He also said that he was doing an independent probe to get the death certificate of his brother from the Vaniyambadi municipality.

The owner of the Anbu Jothi Ashram Jubin Baby, his wife Maria and six others are in judicial custody after police conducted a raid at the mental health centre following a man missing.

Relatives of Jabirullah (70) had complained to the police that he was missing from the ashram and a case was registered. Following this, the Cuddalore police conducted a raid which revealed horrifying tales of the inmates being tortured, assaulted and chained. Cases were also registered against Jubin Baby and others for rape of women inmates.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID on February 21, 2022 and the investigation is on. The opposition AIADMK and BJP has been demanding a CBI probe citing that this involved inter-state investigation as the inmates were shifted to other mental health centres out of Tamil Nadu.

