Meghan Markle mulling over return to Hollywood

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has said that she is now planning to go back to acting by making a return to Hollywood. She has even signed an agreement with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan had a strong career in Hollywood and was known for essaying the role of Rachel Zane in the drama series ‘Suits’.

However, after her marriage to the British royal, she walked out of Hollywood and joined the Royal family. While the couple left the Royal family in 2020, the former actress did not have any plans of returning to Hollywood.

As reported by 'The Mirror', Meghan had earlier hinted that she had no intention of returning to acting when she had said that acting was not in her focus as of now, but that was before her signing with talent agency WME.

But now it has been reported by InTouchWeekly that according to a source, Meghan will make an acting comeback.

With ‘Suits’ being a hit in reruns, there is said to be a lot of demand for Meghan to act again. A source told the outlet that she feels "pressure to stay on top" but is "biting the bullet" to return to acting.

It added: "With other opportunities drying up, Meghan is now planning an acting comeback. And Harry is supporting her 100 per cent."

It was also reported that the Duchess of Sussex is quite excited about her return.

'The Mirror' reported that ‘Peter Pan’ writer Nicole Russin-Mc Farland said the Duchess' future in the world of Hollywood is looking bright.

She said: "If she puts in the work that commands her that respect", Meghan will get the respect, adding that she "can absolutely have an A-list acting career".

"I really hope Meghan makes it big and proves herself as an acting talent and businesswoman," she went on to say, before revealing how much money Meghan could potentially earn in the film industry.

"That depends," Nicole replied when asked how much.

"If she were to go right into jumping into acting, she isn’t going to be in that $20 million league with proven movie stars. Could she get $1 to 2 million? Easily with her fame.

"Could she achieve $5 million? PERHAPS, because it would be negotiating with the curiosity factor," she said.

