Meghalaya govt committed to eradicate drug menace: CM Sangma

Shillong, June 26 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday asserted that the government is committed to eradicating the drug menace from the hill state and the administration has been working on that front.

Sangma attended the state-level observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, organised by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, Meghalaya AIDS Control Society, and the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM).

The event brought together leaders, frontline workers, and communities under the theme “Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery for All.”

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister laid out a strong, visionary roadmap to tackle the drug menace in Meghalaya. He emphasised that the government is committed to not only enforcement but also to holistic recovery, involving health systems, education, youth engagement, and strong community partnerships.

He stated, “We cannot look at this as just a law enforcement issue. It is a public health, social and developmental issue. DREAM is our mission to fight this together — as a state, as a people.”

The Chief Minister also outlined the state’s achievements in law enforcement, sharing that in the past three years, the Meghalaya Police has seized over Rs 1,000 crores worth of narcotics including heroin, ganja, opium and crystal meth.

A total of 1,031 drug cases have been filed, and more than 422 have already been charge-sheeted. Specialised units like the ANTF are being further strengthened, and new tools such as drug scanners and trained canine squads are being introduced.

He urged every citizen, educators, community leaders, NGOs, and families to come together in this fight.

“Let us not point fingers. Let us join hands. The youth of Meghalaya are our greatest asset, and we will not allow drugs to rob them of their future. We will fight this battle together - and we will win.”

Before concluding his speech, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the gathering in a solemn pledge as part of the National Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The government’s flagship programme — the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) — is a comprehensive, multi-sectoral initiative that addresses both the supply and demand side of substance abuse.

Under DREAM, the government has committed Rs 50 crores over five years to support rehabilitation centres, especially those run by faith-based and community-led organisations. Additional funds will be mobilised as needed.

Through DREAM, the government is working closely with village councils, youth clubs, SHGs, and faith-based institutions to raise awareness, support treatment and rehabilitation, and ensure no one is left behind.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.