Meghalaya CM condoles death of renowned teacher Eric Steve D'Souza

Shillong, Oct 13 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Sunday, mourned the demise of renowned teacher Eric Steve D'Souza, a member of the Christian Brothers congregation, who had spent many years here teaching at the St. Edmund's School.

Incidentally, D'Souza was a teacher of Chief Minister Sangma at school.

Taking to his X account, the Chief Minister said, "With profound sorrow, I learned of the passing of Eric Steve D'Souza, an exceptional educator renowned for his dedication to education and compassion. As an esteemed member of the Christian Brothers congregation, D'Souza spent many years serving at St. Edmund's School in Shillong, leaving an indelible legacy."

"As a devoted Christian Brother, his pioneering spirit founded Providence School, a beacon of hope for underprivileged children. May Brother D'Souza's inspiring legacy bring comfort to his family, the Christian Brothers congregation, and the countless lives he transformed through education and compassion. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

The Chief Minister studied at St. Edmund's School, Shillong, before shifting to St. Columba's School, New Delhi.

The announcement of D'Souza's demise was made by Solomon Morris, the current principal of St. Edmund's School, Shillong, on Sunday noon.

According to Morris, D'Souza passed away on Sunday morning at Regina Mundi, Goa, following a prolonged illness.

Morris also informed that the mortal remains of D'Souza will be brought to Shillong for burial.

The mortal remains are likely to arrive in Shillong on Tuesday, and the funeral will be held on Wednesday.

However, Morris in his statement said the details of the last rites of the deceased will be shared later.

