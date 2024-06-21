Meghalaya, Assam governments working to resolve border disputes: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, June 21 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that there have been regular talks with the Assam government to resolve the disputes along their inter-state border.

"The state government is actively engaged with the government of Assam to resolve the areas of differences and we are working on resolving the next six areas of differences," he said.

The state governments’ appointed committees earlier agreed to resolve six out of 12 disputed areas that had existed for nearly four decades.

Inaugurating the Mallangkona Police Outpost in West Khasi Hills near the Assam border, Sangma said: "Safety and security of the people of the state is of utmost priority of the government. There has been a long-pending demand from the people of Mallangkona to have a police outpost. This establishment of a new police outpost sends a very strong message that the safety and security of our people is important."

He also said that similar police setups would be put in place in other critical locations across the state to ensure the protection of the citizens.

Further, the Chief Minister also said that having the outpost in an area close to the border with Assam will instil a sense of security in the people of the area and prevent untoward incidents. He also mentioned that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people living in border areas and assured that the state government is doing its best to address the issues and make their lives better.

