Megastar Chiranjeevi’s intro song in Vishwambhara being shot in massive set in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) The introduction song of Megastar Chiranjeevi in director Vassishta’s upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara’ is currently being filmed in a massive set that has been erected for the purpose.

Sources close to the unit disclose that the set has been erected in Shankarpally. It has been meticulously designed under the supervision of AS Prakash, the production designer.

MM Keeravani, who is best known for his music in pan Indian blockbusters like Baahubali, has composed a powerful mass anthem for the song, while well known lyricist, Ramajogayya Sastry, has penned the lyrics. Renowned choreographer Shobi Master is overseeing the dance moves for the number.

A picture of the song shoot that has now been released shows Chiranjeevi looking cool and stylish.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer, Vishwambhara, has been eagerly awaited ever since its makers released a teaser, which provided a glimpse into the mesmerizing world crafted for the film.

Directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner, the movie is shaping up to be a grand spectacle.

Director Vassishta, who made a remarkable debut with the blockbuster Bimbisara, has poured his heart into Vishwambhara, which he regards as his most prestigious project.

Collaborating with his favourite star, Chiranjeevi, Vassishta has created a fantastic world that promises to be a visual marvel. The film, sources claim, will boast of top-tier VFX, high-octane action sequences, and an emotionally compelling drama.

Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath play the female lead in the film. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Trisha and Ashika, Kunal Kapoor too plays a pivotal role in the film that has Cinematography by Chota K. Naidu and music by MM Keeravani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.