Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A ‘Youth Spiritual Summit’ aiming to foster a collective national resolve against drug abuse will begin on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday, an official said.

Hosted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the two-day summit themed ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ will bring together over 500 youth delegates representing 100 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations from across the country, said the official.

Convened on the sacred banks of the Ganga, the Summit aims to foster a collective national resolve against drug abuse, rooted in India’s spiritual heritage and youth power.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that the summit will mark the beginning of special and intensive drive to free the youngsters of drug addiction and prepare them to become ‘torchbearers of Amrit Kaal’ while shaping their role in the nation-building.

The Youth Spiritual Summit is a part of the Ministry’s broader mission to initiate a value-driven, youth-led Jan Andolan against drug abuse. Designed as an immersive experience, the Summit will combine introspective dialogue with cultural and spiritual engagement, said a statement.

“Four plenary sessions will explore critical themes: understanding the psychological and social impact of addiction, dismantling networks of drug supply and peddling, effective grassroots campaigning and communication strategies and formulating a roadmap for achieving a Nasha Mukt Bharat,” it said.

These discussions will be complemented by whiteboard forums, expert keynote addresses, and action workshops that will provide space for youth-led ideas and innovation, it said.

As these deliberations progress over the two days, they will collectively build towards a singular, powerful outcome. The Summit will conclude with the release of the ‘Kashi Declaration’ on July 20, it said.

“This document will reflect the collective vision and commitment of youth and spiritual leaders, laying down a comprehensive action plan for building a drug-free India. It will serve as a guiding charter for policymakers, civil society organisations, and youth networks working on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation,” it said.

Aligned with the MY Bharat platform, the Summit will also kick start a national Jan Andolan against drugs, with MY Bharat volunteers and affiliated youth clubs spearheading awareness drives, pledge campaigns, and grassroots outreach activities in villages, towns, and cities across the country.

These efforts aim to build a sustained national movement driven by moral conviction and participatory leadership, it said.

All updates and further details related to the Youth Spiritual Summit and Live Screening of the event will be available on the MY Bharat platform: https://mybharat.gov.in.

Earlier briefing about the event, Mandaviya said, “The summit will pave the way for a massive grassroots movement – Jan Andolan – to identify the drug sources, eradicate them at the root, and build a drug‑free India.”

He cautioned that substance abuse remains one of the gravest threats confronting the youth today and said that if they get trapped in drug abuse at a young age, this only ruins their future but also impacts national progress.

