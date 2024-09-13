Meera Deosthale shares snapshot of her wellness meal at Lonavala

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Meera Deosthale is currently enjoying a rejuvenating wellness vacation in the picturesque town of Lonavala, Maharashtra. Amidst the lush greenery and the soothing monsoon rains, she has shared a glimpse of the delectable meals and the enchanting weather.

Meera, who has 460K followers on Instagram, shared a string of videos on the Stories section, giving a peek into her wellness meal.

The meal includes croissants, dosa, fresh fruits, omelet and potato wedges. She wrote in the caption: "What a meal".

Giving a tour of her resort room, Meera wrote: "The quiet and comfort".

She posted a video filmed from inside the car, capturing the mesmerising beauty of the rainy weather.

On the work front, Meera made her acting debut in 2014 with 'Sasural Simar Ka', where she played Priya Malik. She was then seen as Riya in 'Zindagi Wins', and as Eshwari Thakur in 'Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls'.

From 2016 to 2019, Deosthale played Chakor opposite Vijayendra Kumeria in 'Udaan'.

She was then seen as Vidya Singh in 'Vidya', opposite Namish Taneja.

She played Sweety, opposite Sharad Malhotra, in her web debut 'Ratri Ke Yatri 2'. Directed by Deepak Thakur, the series stars Rashami Desai along with Shefali Jariwala, Antara Biswas, Shiny Doshi, Mansi Srivastava, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anju Mahendru, Shakti Arora, Adaa Khan, and Priyal Gor in key roles.

It is available on Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

Meera last appeared in the TV show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai'. She played the role of Nandini opposite Zaan Khan.

