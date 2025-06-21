For me, director Bala's 'Nandha' means 'Chinna Thaayaval', says actor Vinoth Kishen

Chennai, June 21(IANS) Actor Vinoth Kishen, who is one of Tamil cinema's fastest growing stars, has now fondly recalled working in director Bala's cult classic film 'Nandha' as a child artiste.

'Nandha', which played a considerable part in establishing actor Suriya's credentials as a powerful performer, is till date considered as one of Tamil cinema's iconic films.

Vinoth Kishen, who took to his Instagram account to post pictures of his from the film, wrote, "Randomly found this treasure while looking for something else. After so many years of being associated with the movie and being recognised as the actor that played this role, today I look at these photos objectively."

Vinoth Kishen, who was then a child actor, wrote, "Every single photo, every single frame tells a story. That child’s story. Every frame is self contained as a world of emotions - what he went through; everything that made him what he was. Bala Sir (with a heart symbol)."

The actor then went on to narrate an interesting incident that had happened while the unit shot the song.

" We shot this song on my very first day as an actor. The “Engengo” track was not ready by then, so Bala Sir played “Chinna Thaayaval” every day on set for 15 days while shooting this song. That was also the first time I heard that song. This song slowly eased me into the world of Nandha," Vinoth recalled.

"For different people, “Nandha” means different things - Suriya Sir, Bala Sir, Isaignani Ilayaraja. For me, “Nandha” means “Chinna Thaayaval”," he wrote.

Vinoth Kishan, who started off as a child artiste, has now established himself as a gifted actor, thanks to his powerful performances in several films including director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikaa Nodigal and Arun Matheeswaran's Captain Miller. Notable among his performances is his role as an antagonist in director Suseenthiran's 'Naan Mahaan Alla', featuring Karthi in the lead.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.