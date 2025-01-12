MDMK leader Vaiko slams NTK chief Seeman for remarks against Periyar

Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) DMK ally and INDIA bloc constituent, MDMK, has condemned Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman for his alleged abusive remarks against Dravidian ideologue Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

MDMK General Secretary and MP Vaiko, in a statement on Saturday, criticised Seeman for his slanderous comments against the Dravidian movement and its prominent leader Periyar.

Vaiko said, "Seeman acts like a joker. He displays arrogance when asked to produce evidence for his derogatory remarks. Several opposition parties are protesting against his comments, and cases have been filed across the state."

The MDMK leader also mentioned that the Madras High Court bench in Madurai had directed the Anna Nagar police to file a report on the issue before January 20.

Vaiko accused Seeman of continuing to make provocative statements despite the legal actions, claiming that his remarks aimed to disrupt the social fabric of the state and create a law and order situation.

"The government should nip such acts in the bud. Punishment for Seeman should be ensured," Vaiko asserted.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss, without directly referring to Seeman's remarks, declared that his party would not tolerate slander against Periyar.

"There are thousands of reasons to praise the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam," Anbumani said.

He added, "If Mahatma Gandhi is the hero of the Indian freedom struggle, Periyar is the leader of the social freedom struggle in the state."

The PMK leader highlighted Periyar's contributions, stating, "When Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) initially refused to increase the reservation to 31 per cent, Periyar pressured the government to concede. Because of such contributions, PMK has accepted him as its ideological guide."

Anbumani opined that while everyone has the freedom to critique Periyar's ideology, slandering him is unacceptable.

Nearly 60 cases have been registered against NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman across various districts in Tamil Nadu for his recent controversial remarks about Periyar.

Political party members from districts such as Cuddalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli have filed complaints against Seeman.

His controversial remarks during an event in Vadalur of Cuddalore district have sparked widespread protests.

Earlier, Dravida Kazhagam members in Thanjavur lodged a police complaint on Thursday, demanding Seeman's arrest.

They alleged that Seeman's statements were an attempt to defame Periyar and his ideology, creating unrest among the people of Tamil Nadu.

