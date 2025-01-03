Mayor’s wife listed twice in electoral roll with different names: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, seeking a probe into an alleged discrepancy related to the name of Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi's wife in the voters' list of Karol Bagh constituency.

Alleging wrongdoing, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that two women, with separate EPIC cards, are listed as the ‘wife’ of Mayor Khichi, a prominent Dalit leader of the AAP.

In the letter, Kapoor stated that Mayor Khichi lives at F-12, Nehru Nagar, Karol Bagh, and is in the voter list of Karol Bagh Assembly Constituency’s Part 40.

The Mayor is listed as Voter Number 280 in the voter list’s Part 40. His wife, Nidhi, is listed at Serial Number 281 with EPIC Number RJNI365741.

Shockingly, the same voters list also registers another woman, Mamta, at Voter Number 285 with EPIC Number 15915026, as the Mayor’s wife.

Kapoor said that while he has no personal knowledge about the name of the Mayor’s wife, there seems to be an alleged error or discrepancy in either the records or the filing of details by residents of the house where the Mayor is living.

Kapoor said it was improper for the Mayor, a public representative, to allow such a discrepancy to exist in the voters' list.

He said that if it turns out to be a case of one woman being registered with two different names, that, too, will constitute a legal violation.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson emphasised that as an elected representative, the Mayor cannot claim ignorance about two women being registered as his ‘wife’ against the same address.

Kapoor urged the Lieutenant Governor to order a probe into the matter and explore legal action against the Mayor for allegedly having ‘two wives’ or for having his wife listed twice as a voter with two different names.

